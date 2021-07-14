JZ Foundation says reports of ‘delegation’ visiting Zuma in prison are untrue
The Jacob Zuma Foundation on Tuesday night refuted a media report claiming a “high powered delegation” was to meet former president Jacob Zuma in prison to negotiate his release.
“The foundation has received spurious reports about some supposed delegation that claims to have visited [former] president Zuma at the prison in Estcourt today. All such reports must be dismissed as fake. [Former] president Zuma is committed to the rescission application at the ConCourt,” the foundation tweeted.
The Foundation has received spurious reports about some supposed delegation that claims to have visited President Zuma at the Prison in Escourt today.— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) July 13, 2021
On Tuesday, a Durban-based newspaper tweeted it had been reliably informed “by highly placed sources” that the delegation had left Durban in a helicopter to meet Zuma in prison.
The Constitutional Court sentenced the former president to 15months in jail after it found him guilty of contempt of court. He had disobeyed the apex court’s judgment that he had to appear before the state capture inquiry.