Jeffreys Bay beaches closed after shark attack

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has appealed to surfers, bathers and paddlers to be cautious around the Jeffreys Bay coastline after a 38-year-old Cape Town surfer was bitten by a shark on Wednesday morning.

The man was attacked while surfing at The Point at about 7am, prompting the Kouga municipality to close beaches in Jeffreys Bay.

According to an NSRI statement, the man had been spotted by fellow surfers seemingly falling off his board.

“It was then discovered, according to eyewitness reports, that he may have been bumped off his board and bitten by a shark, and we believe he managed to get back onto his board and he was assisted out of the water by fellow surfers,” the statement said.

While responding to the scene, the NSRI was informed that the surfer was out of the water.

“An NSRI Bakoven crewman who happened to be there at the time initiated medical treatment using an NSRI shark kit from the NSRI shark kit box that is stationed at The Point Beach.

“Gardmed ambulance services, Eastern Cape government health EMS, Private Care ambulance services and Exec Ops security responded.”

The man was treated on the scene for puncture wounds to his right leg and torso, and then transported to hospital by ambulance, in a stable condition.

The NSRI launched a sea rescue craft, at the request of Kouga municipality, to patrol the surfline and alert surfers. —

HeraldLIVE