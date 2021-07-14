News

Injured surfer rushed to hospital after Jeffreys Bay shark attack

Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 14 July 2021
The beach in Jeffreys Bay has been closed from the Point to Kabeljouws after a shark attack on Wednesday morning
A surfer was bitten by a shark at the Point in Jeffreys Bay on Wednesday morning. 

Kouga municipality spokesperson Monique Basson said the surfer was bitten twice but did not suffer serious injuries. 

The beach was closed off on Wednesday morning from the Point to Kabeljouws. 

The surfer, whose age had not been established at the time of writing, was taken to hospital. 

