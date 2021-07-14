Flare-up in taxi war sparks looting alarm in Cape Town city centre

There have been no reports of unrest in the Western Cape, premier Alan Winde said on Wednesday after a taxi violence incident in Cape Town sparked panic among commuters.

Several city centre businesses secured their shops as gunfire at the station deck taxi rank set off rumours that looting had spread from KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said there was an attempt by a "small group" to loot a Khayelitsha shopping centre on Tuesday night.

"Their efforts were thwarted by the swift action of neighbourhood watch members who alerted the police as soon as they became aware of the group’s intentions," he said.

Police said an argument erupted between “disgruntled drivers” of rival taxi associations at 10.10am on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said reports suggested commuters ran in different direction after gunshots were allegedly discharged by the occupants of a white Toyota Quantum.

“Police members attended to the scene and we confirm that we maintain visibility in the vicinity to maintain law and order,” he said. The suspects were yet to be arrested.

On Tuesday, new Western Cape police commissioner Maj-Gen Thembisile Patekile said no arrests have been made in connection with any of the 76 taxi-related murders committed this year.