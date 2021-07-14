Explosions ring out as Queen Nandi Drive burns

The terrifying sound of explosions could be heard in Durban on Wednesday morning as a blaze raged on Queen Nandi Drive.

Residents in the area could not confirm if the fire was at the Massmart warehouse or gas company Afrox.

The blaze started on Tuesday night.

Several neighbouring warehouses and office buildings were also set alight.

Vehicles belonging to companies in the area were stolen.

On Tuesday, the Massmart warehouse was the target of hundreds of looters, many of whom arrived in cars to ferry away whatever they could grab.