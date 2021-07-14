Eastern Cape has 611 new coronavirus cases
Coronavirus cases continue to be on the rise in the Eastern Cape with 611 new cases reported as of Tuesday.
Again, Nelson Mandela Bay continues to lead the number of infections, with 351 new cases reported overnight, followed by the Sarah Baartman District municipality with 91 cases.
According to the province’s daily epidemiological report, the metro accounted for 2,523 of the province’s 5,009 active cases.
The reported highlighted that a number of people who had tested positive refused to give out their home addresses.
“The concern is an increase in the number of cases without information on the addresses or refusal of cases to provide the information,” the report said.
Recording the highest number of fatalities in recent weeks, 52 people were reported to have died in the Eastern Cape in the last 24 hours.
“Of the 3,574 postmortems conducted, 925 tested positive for Covid-19,” the report read.
About 76 healthcare workers also tested positive for the virus, prompting the department of health to investigate.
The report said: “Further investigations are needed to establish whether it is an immune response to the vaccine or a reinfection.”
HeraldLIVE
