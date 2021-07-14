Eastern Cape has 611 new coronavirus cases

Coronavirus cases continue to be on the rise in the Eastern Cape with 611 new cases reported as of Tuesday.

Again, Nelson Mandela Bay continues to lead the number of infections, with 351 new cases reported overnight, followed by the Sarah Baartman District municipality with 91 cases.

According to the province’s daily epidemiological report, the metro accounted for 2,523 of the province’s 5,009 active cases.

The reported highlighted that a number of people who had tested positive refused to give out their home addresses.

“The concern is an increase in the number of cases without information on the addresses or refusal of cases to provide the information,” the report said.