News

Covid-19 complications claim Bay legal personalities Killik and Prinsloo

PREMIUM
Lynn Spence Senior Reporter 14 July 2021

He was a gentleman who took aspirant lawyers and prosecutors under his wing.

Attorney Piet Prinsloo’s death has shattered the legal fraternity in Nelson Mandela Bay...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on outbreaks of violence
Bowled Over: The Health e-dishion

Most Read