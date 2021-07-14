Bheki Cele commends Tshwane residents preventing ‘thugs’ looting

Police minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday described the situation in Tshwane as “satisfying”.

Cele said the situation in the metro, where community members have banded together to protect shops from looters, was quite different to what has been happening in some areas in Johannesburg.

While on his visit to malls in the Tshwane area, Cele stopped at the Nkomo Village centre in Atteridgeville.

“One strong element here is working with the community. We welcome that people are working with the police,” he said.

“We are calling on the Tshwane community to stay different and be good. We are on the satisfied side when it comes to Tshwane.”