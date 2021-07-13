News

Winde calls for calm in Western Cape

Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter 13 July 2021

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has called on residents of the province to remain calm following the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. 

Winde was speaking after a special cabinet meeting with the provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, SAPS officials and City of Cape Town representatives to discuss their readiness to act in the event of looting in the Western Cape ...

