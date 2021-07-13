Winde calls for calm in Western Cape

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has called on residents of the province to remain calm following the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.



Winde was speaking after a special cabinet meeting with the provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, SAPS officials and City of Cape Town representatives to discuss their readiness to act in the event of looting in the Western Cape ...