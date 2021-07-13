WATCH | 'He's only trying to make a living'- Lucky Lekgwathi’s restaurant looted & destroyed

The video shows the store gutted inside, with tables, chairs and appliances stolen.

Several shopping centres and dozens of businesses were hit by looting and rioting in Soweto on Monday, including the Ndofaya, Jabulani and Maponya malls.

It spread to the area and other parts of Gauteng at the weekend after days of protests in KwaZulu-Natal linked to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday evening called for calm and said those responsible for the violence would face the “full might of the law”.

Pictures of the destruction to Lekgwathi's store were shared widely online and sparked outrage.

Former Bafana Bafana star Siphiwe Tshabalala said he was sorry to see the destruction, while sports and radio personality Mpho Letsholonyane said it was heartbreaking.

“I am so sorry Lucky. This is so heartbreaking. I honestly have no words,” she wrote.

Teko Modise wrote: “Eish! Hade, skipper. What’s happening right now is heartbreaking”

Here are some of the other reactions: