WATCH | 'He's only trying to make a living'- Lucky Lekgwathi’s restaurant looted & destroyed

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor 13 July 2021
Lucky Lekgwathi's store was looted and destroyed.
Image: Instagram / Lucky Lekgwathi

Social media users have responded with shock and anger at the looting of former Orlando Pirates star Lucky Lekgwathi’s restaurant this week.

The star opened up Grootman by Lucky Lekgwathi in Kliptown, Soweto, earlier this year, after hanging up his boots in 2016.

The restaurant employed several staff from the area but was hit hard by unrest in Soweto over the last few days.

Taking to social media on Monday, Lekgwathi shared a video and pictures of his vandalised store, alongside the caption “I leave everything to the Almighty God.”

The video shows the store gutted inside, with tables, chairs and appliances stolen.

Several shopping centres and dozens of businesses were hit by looting and rioting in Soweto on Monday, including the Ndofaya, Jabulani and Maponya malls.

It spread to the area and other parts of Gauteng at the weekend after days of protests in KwaZulu-Natal linked to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday evening called for calm and said those responsible for the violence would face the “full might of the law”.

Pictures of the destruction to Lekgwathi's store were shared widely online and sparked outrage.

Former Bafana Bafana star Siphiwe Tshabalala said he was sorry to see the destruction, while sports and radio personality Mpho Letsholonyane said it was heartbreaking.

I am so sorry Lucky. This is so heartbreaking. I honestly have no words,” she wrote.

Teko Modise wrote: “Eish! Hade, skipper. What’s happening right now is heartbreaking”

Here are some of the other reactions:

