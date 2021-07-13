WATCH | Dealership hit as looters help themselves to batteries and tyres

Solar panels, batteries, sound systems, tyres, fridges, TVs, power tools and the list goes on.

These are some of the high-end valuables that looters in Springfield Park, Durban, carried away from dozens of stores including Makro, car dealers and electronic shops on Tuesday, without any police or army vehicle in sight to stop them.

TimesLIVE witnessed looters ripping off solar panels in the parkade of Marko — in about an hour every single solar panel had been removed.