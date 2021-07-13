News

WATCH | Army hits ground running in Soweto

By Iavan Pijoos and Alon Skuy - 13 July 2021
A Nedbank ATM completely destroyed at Diepkloof Mall in Soweto.
Image: Alon Skuy

In a bid to bring the riots and looting in Gauteng under control, soldiers were deployed in Soweto on Tuesday morning.

The soldiers were seen patrolling Bara taxi rank, Diepkloof Mall and various parts of Soweto.

This after the widespread protests in Gauteng degenerated into looting and torching of shops and trucks and attracted the attention of the cabinet.

On Monday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government would restore law and order by deploying soldiers to support police.

