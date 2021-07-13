Traffic boss hailed as hero in stricken puppy’s rescue

Members of the Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) named the seven-week-old puppy “Mr T” in Tiso’s honour, and lauded him for his heroics.

Tiso said he had received a call from a friend in Motherwell who told him that noises were coming from a drain in her yard.

When Tiso learnt that it could be an animal in distress, he immediately roped in the help of one of his officers, Suzette Ludeke, known for having a soft spot for animals and volunteering at the AACL.

“Imagine my surprise when my superior came running into my office and told me to stop the work I was doing because there was an animal in distress,” Ludeke said.

When the pair got to Motherwell, they lifted the drain cover to investigate.

Staring back at them was Mr T.

The puppy’s body was submerged in water up to its neck.

It is believed he had been there overnight or possibly longer.

Ludeke reached out to Liza Simpson and Beverley Rademeyer of the ACCL, who then also rushed to the scene.

Because some roads had been closed to motorists due to protests, Tiso met them at a designated spot to escort them into the area.

Simpson said the rescue had been a delicate operation because one wrong move would have meant that Mr T could slide further down the drain and out of their reach.

“We managed to gently pull and nudge him out by his head,” she said.