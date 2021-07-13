Traditional leaders condemn violence and looting

Eastern Cape traditional leaders have condemned the ongoing violence in parts of SA and called for calm.

Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders acting chair Langa Mavuso has urged all traditional leaders in the province to stand guard against any acts of violence, looting and destruction of property and infrastructure in their areas.

Mavuso was reacting to the riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng initially linked to calls for the release of former president Jacob Zuma.

He called on traditional leaders to play a leading role that would add momentum to the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to restore order and stability in the affected areas.

Equally critical, Mavuso said, political leaders across all political affiliations and religious leaders must step to the fore and speak against ongoing wanton acts of destruction which had the potential to engulf the entire country.

“Our vigilance will ensure that our areas and towns, in particular, are not used as springboards for crime and criminality at the expense of our economic prosperity.

“Let us all say no to the looting of shops, destruction of road infrastructure and the burning of our towns,” Mavuso said.

He urged traditional leaders to work with all community structures and law enforcement agencies to support the government’s efforts to prevent the spread of violent protests into the province.

“These acts of criminality have the potential to plunge our country down a dark cliff of perpetual anarchy where the rule of law will be thrown into the dustbin of history.

“Let us all stand up for the rule of law and good governance in our lifetime to secure the future of our country and her children.

“In the same context, let us form formidable coalitions of willing, active citizens and isolate anarchists in our midst and report them to law enforcement agencies to have their days in court,” he said.

Mavuso also reminded traditional leaders to be at the forefront of efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic by promoting health protocols at all times.

The Rharhabe Kingdom has also condemned the riots and called on traditional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal to engage their immediate communities to halt the rampage.

Spokesperson Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe said the kingdom also supported the deployment of the SANDF in areas affected by the destruction.

“The kingdom further calls upon all those who are involved in the acts of violence and lawlessness to desist and refrain from such conduct as it undermines the patriotic values that underpin our constitutional democracy.

“We must condemn the tribal orchestrated mobilisation which is aimed at regressing our resolve to build a cohesive nation towards a national democratic society,” Burns-Ncamashe said.

He called on peace-loving citizens to work with law enforcement agencies in the identification of instigators of the havoc.

