Third wave hits Garden Route towns
District hospitals in the Garden Route area are feeling the effects of the third Covid-19 wave, with cases increasing by more than 50% in the last seven days compared with the previous week.
Garden Route and Central Karoo districts health department spokesperson Nadia Ferreira said the district had seen 1,225 new cases over the past seven days. ..
