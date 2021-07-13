Ten killed in stampede in Soweto as violent protests and looting continue: Makhura

Gauteng premier David Makhura is calling for peace and calm following a deadly stampede which claimed the lives of 10 people at the Ndofaya Mall in Soweto.

The provincial death toll as a result of violent protests and looting of businesses has risen to 19, he said.

Makhura rushed to Meadowlands in Soweto following a public outcry and calls for help to contain the situation.

“It is extremely sad. Looting is not a solution. We are losing lives. We cannot afford this. We are calling for calm, we are calling for peace,” Makhura said.

“This is destroying everything we had been building. The progress we had made in the township economy is being reversed by this looting, destruction and shutting down. The looting has to stop.”

The premier admitted law enforcement officials had been over-stretched in containing widespread looting. He called on community members to assist law enforcement officials.