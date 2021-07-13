Save water now or queue for it
A little more than a month.
That is about how much time is left before taps run dry in parts of Nelson Mandela Bay unless residents drastically reduce their water consumption...
A little more than a month.
That is about how much time is left before taps run dry in parts of Nelson Mandela Bay unless residents drastically reduce their water consumption...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.