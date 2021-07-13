Riots spread to Tshwane as police confirm looting of malls

“The operation is still on. Will disclose that at a later stage,” he said when asked if there had been arrests.

Mamelodi Community Policing Forum chairman Eddie Mnguni told TimesLIVE that there was also looting at Mamelodi Mall.

He said that liquors stores and a Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet in Denlyn Mall had been torched.

“The chaos happened after dark some by organised gangs operating in Mamelodi.

"Mamelodi was gutted today. I want to reiterate, it had nothing to do with politics. It was just criminal.”

@TrafficSA tweeted: “Pretoria — Mamelodi: #LOOTING underway at Mamelodi Mall — Reports say police are firing rounds to disperse the looters — STAY AWAY #StateofEmergency”

A video posted on Twitter by @Beesting012 showed looters smashing open the shop front window of a Sterns jewellery store. A woman can be heard crying as looters run past her.

TimesLIVE