Ramaphosa vows to crush violence as fears rise that looting will spread to Eastern Cape
As soldiers mobilised to restore law and order to Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, the fear of destruction of property and looting spread to the Eastern Cape with several major malls closing their doors on Monday.
The mayhem that erupted on Friday and continued into Monday has further dented SA’s image at a time when the country’s already depressed economy can least afford it. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.