Ramaphosa vows to crush violence as fears rise that looting will spread to Eastern Cape

As soldiers mobilised to restore law and order to Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, the fear of destruction of property and looting spread to the Eastern Cape with several major malls closing their doors on Monday.



The mayhem that erupted on Friday and continued into Monday has further dented SA’s image at a time when the country’s already depressed economy can least afford it. ..