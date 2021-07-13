News

Radisson Blu distances itself from strike claims

Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 13 July 2021

The Radisson Hotel Group has distanced itself from social media messages linking the hotel in Gqeberha to a massive strike. 

Radisson Hotel Group spokesperson Saadiyah Hendricks said there was no truth to claims that former Ukhozi FM presenter and Jacob Zuma supporter Ngizwe Mchunu would be addressing people and media at the hotel regarding a strike on Tuesday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on outbreaks of violence
Bowled Over: The Health e-dishion

Most Read