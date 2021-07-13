Radisson Blu distances itself from strike claims
The Radisson Hotel Group has distanced itself from social media messages linking the hotel in Gqeberha to a massive strike.
Radisson Hotel Group spokesperson Saadiyah Hendricks said there was no truth to claims that former Ukhozi FM presenter and Jacob Zuma supporter Ngizwe Mchunu would be addressing people and media at the hotel regarding a strike on Tuesday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.