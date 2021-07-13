Provincial taxi bosses ready to help protect businesses from looters
Taxi industry leaders in the Eastern Cape met with premier Oscar Mabuyane and transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe on Tuesday morning to discuss protecting the province amid threats of looting and vandalism.
This, as parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal suffered outbreaks of arson, vandalism and looting during riots in support of former president Jacob Zuma. ..
