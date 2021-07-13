News

Provincial taxi bosses ready to help protect businesses from looters

By Herald Reporter - 13 July 2021

Taxi industry leaders in the Eastern Cape met with premier Oscar Mabuyane and transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe on Tuesday morning to discuss protecting the province amid threats of looting and vandalism.

This, as parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal suffered outbreaks of arson, vandalism and looting during riots in support of former president Jacob Zuma. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on outbreaks of violence
Bowled Over: The Health e-dishion

Most Read