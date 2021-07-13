NPA will ‘meticulously prosecute’ cases linked to looting and violence

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) have condemned violent incidents in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“The national director of public prosecutions, advocate Shamila Batohi, has condemned the acts of violence and incitement to commit public violence that have been ravaging the country,” said NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga.

He said the NPA would use experienced prosecutors to collaboratively work with law enforcement to prioritise cases related to the civil unrest.

“These are prosecutors who have handled cases of this nature before and we are confident that as they come through the system, they will be meticulously prosecuted. This will depend on a formidable case presented to us by law enforcement,” he said.

GCIS expressed outrage at reports that the premises occupied by Alex FM, a community radio station in Alexandra, had been looted and the station went off the airwaves.