NPA will ‘meticulously prosecute’ cases linked to looting and violence
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) have condemned violent incidents in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
“The national director of public prosecutions, advocate Shamila Batohi, has condemned the acts of violence and incitement to commit public violence that have been ravaging the country,” said NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga.
He said the NPA would use experienced prosecutors to collaboratively work with law enforcement to prioritise cases related to the civil unrest.
“These are prosecutors who have handled cases of this nature before and we are confident that as they come through the system, they will be meticulously prosecuted. This will depend on a formidable case presented to us by law enforcement,” he said.
GCIS expressed outrage at reports that the premises occupied by Alex FM, a community radio station in Alexandra, had been looted and the station went off the airwaves.
“Today is a sad day for Alex FM and the community at large after its broadcast equipment and related items were looted,” said GCIS acting director-general Michael Currin.
The radio station had been serving the Alex community for about 27 years and served as the voice of residents in Alexandra, he said.
“We are equally livid that just two days ago, a SABC news crew was robbed of their equipment while covering protests in Alexandra.
Today is a sad day for Alex FM and the community at large after its broadcast equipment and related items were looted.GCIS acting DG Michael Currin
“The violence, looting and destruction to property needs to stop now. Violence is never an answer. The media plays a crucial role in the economic and political development of citizens and creates a broad range of information to stimulate citizens on developmental issues in their country.
“SA media is a platform to amplify voices, facilitate meaningful participation and foster social change. We need to work together to build our country. We cannot destroy what we have worked so hard to build.”
Currin called on religious leaders, traditional leaders, trade unions, businesses, community organisations and political parties to help calm the situation.
“Calm and order will be restored so the task of rebuilding this country and creating a better life for its people continues.”
Members of the public are urged to report incitement and acts of violence to the police by calling 08600-1011.
TimesLIVE