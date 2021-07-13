No protests or looting in Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday morning

There were no signs of protests or destruction in Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday morning, despite fears that pro-Zuma riots might spread to the metro.

Police spokesperson Colonel Naidu said police had been on alert since Monday but no incidents related to ongoing violent riots in Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng had been reported.

Cleary Park shopping centre manager Lucretia Wright on Tuesday morning said the centre was still closed.

"We will stay closed for now while we await further communication from the landlord," Wright said.

The centre closed its doors abruptly on Monday afternoon as a precautionary measure amid fears of unrest.

The Motherwell shopping centre and Baywest Mall also closed on Monday afternoon.

Eastern Cape community safety MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxotiwe on Monday urged Eastern Cape residents to resist any temptation or lobbying to jump on the bandwagon of the large-scale vandalism, destruction of businesses and looting playing out in some parts of the country.

Tikana-Gxotiwe warned that the aftermath of such actions would be “too much to bear and even harder to recover from” for an already economically hamstrung province like the Eastern Cape.

HeraldLIVE