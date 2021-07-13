News

Metro says no to Bayland informal settlement

Residents up in arms after being served with eviction notices

Yolanda Palezweni Politics Reporter 13 July 2021

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants residents who illegally grabbed land to set up the Bayland informal settlement to be evicted.

More than 300 Bayland residents said they had been served with a summons by the sheriff of the high court in Gqeberha on Monday, instructing them to appear on Tuesday...

