Man sentenced to life for callous rape of pregnant woman

Perpetrator found guilty earlier of brutal attacks on two victims in Somerset East

It was a rape so callous that it sent shudders down a judge’s spine, and an act so violent it caused a woman to miscarry, leaving her with long-lasting physical and psychological scars.



For that reason, there was no punishment more fitting for Melikhaya Michael Madolwana, 35, than a lifetime behind bars...