IN PICS | Police and soldiers step in as looting continues in Gauteng and KZN

By TimesLIVE - 13 July 2021
A police officer speaks to an arrested looter in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, on July 13 2021.
Image: Alon Skuy

Widespread looting continued in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday as police, soldiers and private security members tried to restore calm to the affected areas.

Police monitor arrested looters as they lie on their stomachs in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, on July 13 2021.
Image: Alon Skuy
Two men drowned in a sewerage drain after fleeing from police in Vlakfontein on July 13 2021.
Image: Alon Skuy

Earlier on Tuesday Gauteng premier David Makhura called for peace and calm after a deadly stampede claimed the lives of 10 people at the Ndofaya Mall in Soweto. 

The provincial death toll as a result of violent protests and looting of businesses has risen to 19, he said.

A private security member helps police officers and soldiers restore law and order in Soweto on July 13 2021.
Image: Alon Skuy
A police officer speaks to an arrested looter in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, on July 13 2021. Alon Skuy
Image: Alon Skuy
Scores of people were arrested in Vosloorus as the looting and violent protests continued in Gauteng on July 13 2021.
Image: Alon Skuy

Despite the military being deployed in KwaZulu-Natal, looting was still evident in Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

Private security members help police officers and soldiers restore law and order in Soweto on July 13 2021.
Image: Alon Skuy
A member of the SANDF patrols in Soweto on July 13 2021 after the violent protests and looting that took place over the previous days.
Image: Alon Skuy
Members of the South African Defence Force patrol through a looted mall in Alexandra, Johannesburg. Calm was restored to the area following the deployment of the army.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Members of the South African Defence Force patrol in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Members of the South African Defence Force patrol through a looted mall in Alexandra, Johannesburg. Calm was restored to the area following the deployment of the army.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Members of the South African Defence Force patrol in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Members of the South African Defence Force patrol in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
The minister of police Bheki Cele inspects a broken ATM safe, 13 July 2021, in Alexandra, Johannesburg. Calm was restored to the area following the deployment of the army.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Members of the South African Defence Force patrol in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Extensive damage to shops in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Members of the South African Defence Force patrol in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Members of the South African Defence Force patrol in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
