IN PICS | Police and soldiers step in as looting continues in Gauteng and KZN
Widespread looting continued in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday as police, soldiers and private security members tried to restore calm to the affected areas.
Earlier on Tuesday Gauteng premier David Makhura called for peace and calm after a deadly stampede claimed the lives of 10 people at the Ndofaya Mall in Soweto.
The provincial death toll as a result of violent protests and looting of businesses has risen to 19, he said.
Despite the military being deployed in KwaZulu-Natal, looting was still evident in Durban and Pietermaritzburg.