Gauteng health department outlines hotspot areas as Covid-19 cases rise

Johannesburg still has the highest number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Gauteng, with all subdistricts reporting increasing numbers of new cases.

Statistics released by the Gauteng health department show there were 702,083 Covid-19 cases in total in the province by July 4, but this increased to 772,196 cases by July 11.

By July 4 there had been 13,466 deaths recorded in the province as a result of Covid-19. This increased to 14,465 deaths by July 11.

There were 7,927 hospital admissions on July 1 and this increased to 8,792 just 10 days later.

The province also registered progress in vaccinating its citizens. By July 1 it had vaccinated 736,315 people and this increased to 845,180 by July 10.

Johannesburg led the province with 4,427 deaths, followed by Tshwane (4,024) and Ekurhuleni (3,430). The West Rand and Sedibeng registered just over 1,000 deaths in their districts.