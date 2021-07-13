Gauteng health department outlines hotspot areas as Covid-19 cases rise
Johannesburg still has the highest number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Gauteng, with all subdistricts reporting increasing numbers of new cases.
Statistics released by the Gauteng health department show there were 702,083 Covid-19 cases in total in the province by July 4, but this increased to 772,196 cases by July 11.
By July 4 there had been 13,466 deaths recorded in the province as a result of Covid-19. This increased to 14,465 deaths by July 11.
There were 7,927 hospital admissions on July 1 and this increased to 8,792 just 10 days later.
The province also registered progress in vaccinating its citizens. By July 1 it had vaccinated 736,315 people and this increased to 845,180 by July 10.
Johannesburg led the province with 4,427 deaths, followed by Tshwane (4,024) and Ekurhuleni (3,430). The West Rand and Sedibeng registered just over 1,000 deaths in their districts.
Johannesburg registered 277,384 cases as of July 1 and this increased to 306,489 cases by July 11.
All seven districts in Johannesburg registered an increase in new cases from July 1 to July 11.
The subdistrict with the highest number of cases is region D, with 55,869. This subdistrict includes Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville and Protea Glen.
It is closely trailed by region F with 52,701 cases. This subdistrict comprises the inner-city and Johannesburg South.
Region D has registered 1,687 deaths. Other regions have registered around 500 deaths.
Of the 211,594 cases registered in Tshwane, 62,561 are registered in region 3, which comprises Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville and Saulsville.
Region 1 had the second highest number of cases at 46,372. This region comprises Ga-Rankuwa Mabopane, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Orchards Theresa Park and Pretoria North.
Region 6, which comprises of Eesterust, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynwood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof and Brummeria, registered 40,982 cases.
Region 4 in Tshwane registered 35,928 cases. This includes Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn and Hatfield.
Region 3 in Tshwane has registered the second highest number of cumulative deaths in Tshwane at 1,106, and region 1 registered 1,114 deaths.
In Ekurhuleni there were 3,430 deaths, with the the highest number (749) recorded in Ekurhuleni South 1. This is Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston and Vosloorus.
Ekurhuleni North 2, including Bedfordview, Benoni, Boksburg, Edenvale and Reiger Park, registered 651 deaths.
Ekurhuleni North 1, including Thembisa, Kempton Park and Bonaero Park, registered 615 deaths.
TimesLIVE