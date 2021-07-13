Covid-19 admissions to public hospitals on the rise

Admissions to public hospitals as a result of Covid-19 are on the rise and have overtaken admissions to private hospitals.

As of July 12, 641 people were admitted to hospitals in the Eastern Cape.

Of these, 341 admissions were in public hospitals and 300 in private institutions.

According to the province’s daily epidemiological report, about 520 people were admitted in general wards, 98 in ICU, 26 in high care, and 134 people were on oxygen across the private and public health sector.

This comes as the Eastern Cape recorded 427 new cases and 11 deaths.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality accounted for 214 of the new cases, followed by the Sarah Baartman district municipalit with 76.

This brought the number of active cases to 5,354.

Last week, health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth confirmed that the metro was officially in the third wave of the pandemic and that the Delta variant was present in both municipalities.

“In the past 24 hours, 11 deaths were reported and 10 occurred in the past 48 hours.

“Of the 3,529 postmortems conducted, 911 tested positive for Covid-19,” the report said.

