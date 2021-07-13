Comair extends suspension of flights

SA airline company Comair has extended its suspension of scheduled Kulula and British Airways flights until August 31.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that the country would remain on adjusted level 4 lockdown for another two weeks.

With the prohibition of non-essential travel in and out of Gauteng, reduced demand for business travel and international travel bans, the company said it had to suspend all scheduled flights from June 5.

“The intention was to recommence operations from July 30.

“Given the uncertainty of the expected length of the recently adjusted level 4 lockdown, restriction of travel in and out of Gauteng coupled with the rampant transmissibility of the Covid-19 Delta variant, Comair had to make a difficult but responsible decision to further suspend flight operations until Aug. 31,” the company said in a statement.

Comair plans to resume scheduled operations on September 1.

Meanwhile, tickets for travel with kulula.com for the period of June 28 to August 31 2021 would remain valid for the next 12 months, with no fees to be charged for a change of booking or fare difference.

For British Airways ticket holders, the airline’s “Book with Confidence” policy applies.

Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond said the decision was taken in the best interest of employees and customers.

“This decision was not made lightly, as it has a significant impact on both our customers and our employees.

“However, under the circumstances we believe it is the correct course of action to ensure the health and wellbeing of our customers and employees,” Orsmond said.

“We empathise with the government’s unenviable position with regards to balancing the health of the nation and the suffering economy,” he said.

HeraldLIVE