Chance for filmmakers to sharpen focus at virtual festival

Film fanatics have much to look forward to this week, with the Makhanda Virtual Film Festival having started on Monday night.

The festival, a legacy project under the Eastern Cape Film Festival umbrella, will run until Friday on various online platforms and on Mpuma Kapa TV as part of the National Arts Festival.

It is set to showcase celebrated films by creators hailing from SA while offering creative workshops and masterclasses for budding filmmakers.

The four-year-old festival was an attempt by the provincial sports, recreation. arts and culture department to activate a vibrant film industry and establish a platform for filmmakers from the Sarah Baartman district and entire Eastern Cape to showcase their work, Eastern Cape Film Festival founder Nceba Mqolomba said.

The theme for the 2021 festival is “Creative skills for the new economy — focusing on training and development”.

“The film industry is a major part of the creative industry and the Makhanda Virtual Film Festival is based on the new economy — the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” Mqolomba said.

“Unlike the previous year’s programme, with a global footprint comprising masterclasses, workshops and films from Hollywood, Bollywood, Africa and some of the best in SA, we have tailor-made this year’s programme to suit the needs of the Eastern Cape Film Industry which is marred by a lack of creative skills in film crews.”

He said half of the programme would be dedicated to basic skills training such as scriptwriting and pitching, in partnership with the Writers Guild of SA.

“We have also roped in Zee Africa TV for the pitching and commissioning techniques sessions and masterclasses.”

The five-day programme includes masterclasses and panel discussions on scriptwriting, animation, pitching, acting and producing, among other topics, film screenings and presentations by various stakeholders.

These include arts and culture MEC Fezeka Nkomonye, economic development MEC Mlungisi Mvoko, a representative from the Film and Publications Board (FPB) and speakers from film training institutions AFDA, NMU and Media Workshop.

The Makhanda Virtual Film Festival started in 2017 as the Sarah Baartman Film Festival at the Amazwi Museum, previously known as the English Literary Museum.

It was officially included as part of the National Arts Festival in 2019 at the Noluthando Hall in Makhanda.

The festival moved to the virtual space in 2020.

The festival will be live-streamed on Facebook, Vimeo, Microsoft Teams and Mpuma Kapa TV.

Admission is free.

To book your space and receive a streaming link, contact Mqolomba on 064-532-0094, 083-580-9875 or mail:nceba@ecfilmfestival.co.za and/or radioyabantu@gmail.com

HeraldLIVE