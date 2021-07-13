Booze ban floors restaurant industry
Curfew, restricted numbers and no alcohol sales all hurting owners and staff
The extended alcohol ban has knocked an already-reeling restaurant industry in Nelson Mandela Bay, with some owners unsure what the future holds.
While restaurants are open for sit-down meals, it is not enough to boost business as revenue from alcohol sales accounts for a large chunk of a restaurant’s income...
