Bid to accelerate vaccination in Nelson Mandela Bay with new centre

In a bid to accelerate a fast vaccine rollout, Momentum Metropolitan has opened a new mass vaccination centre in Gqeberha.

This comes after Nelson Mandela Bay entered its third wave of Covid-19 infections.

To date, the metro has recorded 67,036 positive Covid-19 cases, with 3,589 deaths as of Tuesday last week.

According to Momentum chief executive Damian McHugh the mass vaccination centre is aimed at vaccinating 1,000 people daily, if it is allocated enough vaccines.

“We were not aware of any mass vaccination centres in the Eastern Cape when we investigated where to establish our next site.

“As a result, we thought establishing a centre here would add significant value to the community and support the county’s rollout strategy, as we have done in the other regions,” he said.

The facility, which is reported to be one of the largest in the Eastern Cape, is situated in Richmond Hill, boasting 12 registered nurses, two pharmacists and 10 administrative staff.

“It has all the critical aspects required for a centre — accessibility, parking, security, and space for the people coming to ensure parking and queuing can be done in the required socially distancing protocol,” McHugh said.