Bheki Cele warns looters: You're under surveillance and cops will pounce

IN FULL: Speaking notes for police minister Bheki Cele during Tuesday’s justice cluster briefing

Over the past two days the ministers from the justice, crime prevention and security (JCPS) cluster met to discuss reports received from the joint operations committee (Jocom) of the police sservice and state security which reflect on the incidents of violence and looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The reports have also presented to the ministers critical intelligence information from the State Security Agency (SSA) and SA Police Crime and Defence Intelligence. The intelligence information has provided timeous, critical and sometimes unique analysis to give early warning signs of potential risks and dangers.

Law enforcement officers have used this intelligence information to respond with speed to issues on the ground and attend to areas identified as potential hotspots.

As ministers we are satisfied with all the reports we have received and are confident our law enforcement agencies are able to do their job effectively.

In all our operations, we still have the responsibility to save lives.