WATCH LIVE | Cyril Ramaphosa addresses SA over ‘persistent public violence’

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8:30pm on Monday following violent scenes in provinces across the country, acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has confirmed.

The address will cover “government’s response to persistent public violence in parts of the country”, a presidency statement read.

TimesLIVE reported earlier that cabinet took a decision to deploy members of the military in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in the wake of protests against the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

TimesLIVE