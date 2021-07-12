WATCH | Inside KZN’s capital Pietermaritzburg as it burns

KwaZulu-Natal’s capital of Pietermaritzburg turned into a war zone as violent protests and looting in the name of a campaign to release former president Jacob Zuma from prison intensified on Monday throughout the province.

The N3 highway leading to Pietermaritzburg was eerily quiet in contrast to the lawless masses running around the city.

A dead body, looters running through the streets without fear of recourse and hardly any police visibility was witnessed by a TimesLIVE team when patrolling through the area.

Reports that the military had been deployed to the area may have been misconstrued as four soldiers cast lonely figures surrounding the Pietermaritzburg high court.