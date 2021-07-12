Truck torched on N2 not related to violent protests

The truck torched on the N2 between Bluewater Bay and the Markman off-ramp on Monday is an isolated incident unrelated to the nationwide violent protests.

This is according to police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu, who said the incident stemmed from an internal issue with the company that owns the truck.

Naidu said the truck was approached by about six men who threw petrol bombs at it at about 5.40am on Monday.

“The truck was empty at the time and was travelling towards Markman. The driver escaped unscathed,” Naidu said.

She said the were no protesters on the scene when police arrived.

The road was temporarily closed and later cleared while police continued to monitor hotspots in the city.

