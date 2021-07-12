Six people killed as violence sweeps across Gauteng and KZN, 219 arrests

The police on Monday said they are investigating the circumstances around the deaths of six people since violent protests erupted in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Spokesperson for the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints), Col Brenda Muridili, said the first body of a man with gunshot wounds was found on Sunday morning close to the Alexandra clinic.

Later in the day, officers found the body of a security guard with assault wounds in Jeppestown.

Muridili said two other bodies with gunshots wounds were found in Dobsonville and Germiston on Sunday evening.

“The cause of death for the security guard as well as the body found in Dobsonville is part of investigations,” Muridili said.