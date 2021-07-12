Prove that booze ban curbs infections: Beer industry to file PAIA application to coronavirus council

The Beer Association of South Africa (Basa) says it will submit an urgent Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia) application to the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) to obtain the data and evidence on which it based its decision to extend the fourth alcohol ban for another two weeks.

“In all our discussions with government, it has been acknowledged that the main driver of infections is large gatherings and the failure to observe mask wearing and social distancing protocols,” said the organisation.

“We have also not been provided with the data showing the link between alcohol and increased hospital admissions, despite requesting this from government on numerous occasions.”