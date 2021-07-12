Private ambulance association pulls vehicles off the road as protests continue in KZN

Amid the Covid-19 third wave, more than 30 private ambulance services in KwaZulu-Natal stopped operating to protect their vehicles from rampaging protesters on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal Private Ambulances Services secretary-general Mario Booysen said the decision followed an attack on a government ambulance on Sunday night.

“Last night a government ambulance was set alight on the N2 in northern KwaZulu-Natal. At this stage, we don’t know if a patient was being transported or if there have been any injuries,” he said.