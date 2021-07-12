Patience drying up in Geduld Rivier
Five-week water outage pushing Bay farming community to edge
The small-scale farming community in Geduld Rivier, on the western edge of Nelson Mandela Bay, has not had water for more than a month.
Resident Sonja Minnie said on Friday the situation in the community, located beyond St Albans, was extremely difficult. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.