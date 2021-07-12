Nearly 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay

Nelson Mandela Bay has recorded 957 new Covid-19 cases.

This has taken the metro’s active Covid-19 cases to 2,423 as of Sunday, with Kariega recording the most at 263.

Despatch and Gelvandale are among the city’s leading hotspots with 196 and 162 cases, respectively.

The metro has recorded 31,648 deaths and 60,807 recoveries.

Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth announced last week that the Bay was officially in the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

The province’s active cases were 5,623 by Sunday.

HeraldLIVE