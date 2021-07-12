Keep helping Missionvale poor — Sister Ethel
Seriously ill care centre founder sends heartfelt message from Ireland
Missionvale Care Centre founder Sister Ethel Normoyle has called on the people of Gqeberha to continue supporting the centre and its work to uplift the poor.
The inaugural winner of The Herald Citizen of the Year Awards — in 1989 — contracted lung cancer and had to fly to Ireland suddenly last week so she could be with her family while she received specialised medical care...
