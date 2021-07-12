Helen Zille: If Zuma had a phone in his cell, I would reach out to him

She said despite him being her political opponent over the years, Zuma was unfailingly warm and humane in his treatment of her.

“I will never forget that shortly after I had been suspended by my own party, during a time when I was almost completely shunned by people in the DA whose lives and careers I had helped build, it was [former] president Zuma who reached out to me,” said Zille.

“I was stunned into disbelief when he made contact with and urged me to ‘have courage’, and said he understood how difficult things must be for me.

“This conversation was one of the few times during that personal ordeal when the tears streamed down my face because this encounter was so counter-intuitive. He did not have to reach out to me. He had nothing at all to gain from this. This act of personal kindness reflected who he was.”