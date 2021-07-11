'Shots fired at vehicles', shops looted and cars torched as protests hit Joburg

Johannesburg's M2 freeway was closed on Sunday morning as protest action spread to Gauteng late on Saturday night.

The freeway was closed in both directions in the region of the Denver extension, said Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

This after protesters burnt tyres and blockaded the road.

But there were further closures between Benrose and Cleveland due to “continuous riots in the area”, the JMPD said on its Twitter account. There were also “reports of shots being fired at passing vehicles”.

A building was on fire on Jules Street in Jeppestown, seemingly linked to the protests in the area.