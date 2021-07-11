President Ramaphosa to update nation on Covid-19 on Sunday night

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation about Covid-19 at 8pm on Sunday, two weeks after he announced the country's move to adjusted alert level 4.

The address follows meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet which are taking place during the course of the day.

As South Africa rolls out its Covid–19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures.

Ramaphosa had placed the country on adjusted level 4 lockdown to curb the spread of infections, as the new Delta variant became the dominant strain in SA.

Ramaphosa’s cabinet implemented a hard lockdown which banned the sale of alcohol, banned gatherings, and permitted restaurants and eateries to sell takeaways only, and a curfew of 9pm to 4am.

He also moved school holidays forward.

The latest measures began on June 28.

HeraldLIVE