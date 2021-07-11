Damage of at least R100m caused by protests, says KZN government

While illegal protests in KwaZulu-Natal continue, law enforcement authorities have warned that they are monitoring the situation and will be taking strong action against those involved.

“Conservative estimates” are that the damage caused to private and public property in the province is about R100m, but this figure could increase as information is still being collated.

With KwaZulu-Natal having two strategic ports, the massive and ongoing disruptions are likely to also have a negative economic impact on other parts of the country.

On Sunday afternoon, the KwaZulu-Natal executive council deployed MECs to monitor the situation on the ground and appealed for calm.