Tanker and car carrier among 23 vehicles torched in N3 Zuma protest

The consequences of the violent protests that plagued KwaZulu-Natal on Friday spilt over into Saturday.

Police have had their hands full since former president Jacob Zuma's incarceration this week. Crowds took to the streets in protest.

The N3 near Mooi River remained closed on Saturday morning after vehicles, including a tanker and a car carrier, were set alight on Friday night.

Thania Dhoogra, the operations manager of the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), advised motorists to use alternative routes while recovery and cleanup operations continued.

N3TC manages a 415km section of the N3 toll route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng.