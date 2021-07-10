Missionvale Care Centre's Sister Ethel diagnosed with lung cancer
The founder of the Missionvale Care Centre, Sister Ethel Normoyle, has been diagnosed with lung cancer and has returned home to Ireland to receive palliative care.
The centre's marketing manager, Linda van Oudheusen, said the team members she worked with were devastated.
“After nearly 50 years in SA , beloved Sister Ethel Normoyle has returned home to Ireland.
“This follows her recent diagnosis of advance stage lung cancer.
“Not one to ever draw attention to herself, she has opted to receive palliative care near her family and as such is quietly travelling to Dublin.
“We are absolutely devastated.
“She has been a bright shining star of hope for the people of this city. Her contribution and impact has been immense and as such she will be sorely missed.”
In our shared love and admiration for Sister Ethel and with heartfelt gratitude for all she has done for so many, it is...Posted by Missionvale Care Centre on Friday, July 9, 2021
The centre's board of trustees deputy chair, Andrew Jensen Sister Ethel had left behind a huge legacy and a strong organisation.
“We are fully committed to ensuring that Sister Ethel's good work will continue into the future and in this way we will honour her.
“She will always be at the foundation for our centre.”
He said Sister Ethel's contributions had been recognised globally and a host of awards adorned the boardroom walls at the centre.
She was also the winner of the inaugural The Herald Citizen of the Year.
Van Oudheusen said an online message book had been created for those who want to post special messages to Sister Ethel and these could be uploaded here.
In a letter to the people of Gqeberha , Sister Ethel said they were “a family in my heart”.
“As I write this my life is ebbing away.
“I wish I could tell you how much I love you, how much I will miss you — the hugs, the tea, the stories told, and the unanswered questions.
“Goodbye is only a word, as no cancer can take you from me and together we will continue the work we began.”
A virtual prayer vigil will be held at 2pm on Sunday.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.