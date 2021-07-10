Missionvale Care Centre's Sister Ethel diagnosed with lung cancer

The founder of the Missionvale Care Centre, Sister Ethel Normoyle, has been diagnosed with lung cancer and has returned home to Ireland to receive palliative care.

The centre's marketing manager, Linda van Oudheusen, said the team members she worked with were devastated.

“After nearly 50 years in SA , beloved Sister Ethel Normoyle has returned home to Ireland.

“This follows her recent diagnosis of advance stage lung cancer.

“Not one to ever draw attention to herself, she has opted to receive palliative care near her family and as such is quietly travelling to Dublin.

“We are absolutely devastated.

“She has been a bright shining star of hope for the people of this city. Her contribution and impact has been immense and as such she will be sorely missed.”