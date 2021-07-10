Houston, we have a fynbos problem: Nasa flies to rescue of Cape's natural treasures

Think of Nasa and the images that spring to mind are probably rocket launches or the International Space Station. Certainly not fynbos.

But in 2023, the US space administration plans to spend six weeks — and about R12.4m — flying planes over the “greater Cape floristic region” to map marine, freshwater and terrestrial species and ecosystems in one of Earth’s biodiversity hotspots.

Equipment on the planes will measure the height and structure of vegetation and collect ultraviolet, visual, thermal and other imagery from terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems. Satellites will gather additional data.

SA and US teams on the ground will make observations at locations of particular interest, logging plants and possibly animals.

The data gathered will be used to map the south-western Cape's biodiversity, providing estimates of the distribution and abundance of species and the boundaries of ecosystems, and researching how biodiversity affects the physical environment and vice versa.