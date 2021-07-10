17 Vervet monkeys killed in Southdene
Animal rights organisations have strongly condemned the fatal shooting of 17 monkeys at the Maranatha Streetworkers Trust in Southdene on Thursday.
The monkeys were allegedly killed by workers from the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s conservation wing...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.